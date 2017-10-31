Pompey v Plymouth: 17 in court charged with violent disorder

SEVENTEEN people have appeared in court charged with violent disorder ahead of a Pompey game.

The 16 men and a schoolboy faced allegations relating to the day of the Pompey v Plymouth match at Fratton Park on April 14.

Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court heard some of the alleged disorder happened outside the Isambard Kingdom Brunel pub in Guildhall Walk, the pub police designated for away fans.

The men were:

n Matthew Allinson, 32, of Frogmore Lane, Waterlooville.

n Shane Bartram, 25, of Goodwood Road, Southsea.

n Connor Bowen, 19, of Lower Farlington Road, Farlington.

n Robbie Fowler, 21, of April Square, Landport.

n Louis Glasspool, 25, of Tudor Crescent, Cosham.

n Harley Hawkins, 18, of Whitecliffe Avenue, Copnor.

n Anthony Hopkins, 21, of Langley Road, Buckland.

n Simon Hore, 32, of Medina Road, Cosham.

n Tommy Houlden, 18, of Hayling Avenue, Copnor.

n Harry Jarvie, 21, of Manor Road, Buckland.

n Ryan Keating, 19, of Oxenwood Green, Havant.

n Sean Mitchell, 45, of Chaucer Drive, Chichester.

n Asa Palmer, 22, of Sea View Road, Drayton.

n Tommy Russell, 19, of Appleshaw Green, Havant.

n Jack Stobart, 22, of April Square, Landport.

District judge Anthony Callaway adjourned the case to Portsmouth Crown Court on November 20.

A 16-year-old boy, from Petersfield, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, is due to appear at Portsmouth Youth Court on November 22.