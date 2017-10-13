Portsmouth dog walker ‘fortunate’ to be alive after vicious moped attack

A DOG walker could have died when he was beaten unconscious and run over by a moped, a court heard.

Andrew Wallichs said he felt ‘fortunate’ to be alive after he was viciously attacked in a Landport park.

I feel fortunate to be alive Andrew Wallichs

His attacker, Ethan Goldring, claimed to not remember a thing about the incident in the park near Bridgeside Close on June 16.

Mr Wallichs, who is in his 50s, was walking through the park with his dog at 9.15pm when he was confronted by Goldring and a group of youths, the former riding on a moped that he had previously stolen that evening.

Goldring, of Greetham Street, Portsmouth, argued with Mr Wallichs before proceeding to punch him to the floor.

He continued to kick him and punch him until his victim lost consciousness.

The 20-year-old then drove the moped over Mr Wallichs’ legs and struck him four more times on the head – which led to a bleed on the brain.

Goldring was later arrested by police who received reports of a topless man riding a moped dangerously around the city centre.

James Kellam, prosecuting, told Portsmouth Crown Court in Goldring’s sentencing that the state of Mr Wallichs’ injuries was ‘regularly fatal.’

He read a statement from Mr Wallichs to the court, which said: ‘I am unable to leave the house due to the fear from it all. The sound of noise outside my front door makes me cower and fear. I have to rely on people looking after me. I feel fortunate to be alive.

‘I am a happy and jolly person and will make the best of this for the future but I feel life will never be the same again.’

Mr Wallichs had to have surgery to put his upper jaw back in place and received serious injuries to his legs.

The court heard how Goldring was ‘so intoxicated’ that he had no idea what he was doing during the attack.

Judge Stephen Climie said that he understood Goldring had demonstrated ‘genuine remorse’ for his actions.

He told him: ‘What you did was completely unprovoked and vicious on a wholly innocent man. He is scarred physically and psychologically for the rest of his life and the impact has been extreme.’

Goldring was sentenced to seven years in a young offenders’ institution after pleading guilty to one count of causing grievous bodily harm and minor motoring offences.