Portsmouth fraudster sentenced to 38 weeks in prison

A FRAUDSTER has been jailed after advertising his flat for rent.

Perry Grant, 58, advertised his flat for rent in breach of his tenancy agreement.

Grant, of Bridgeside Close, Portsmouth, also racked up an £865.40 hotel bill by ordering food and drink while there but made off without paying.

At Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court last month district judge Anne Arnold jailed him for 38 weeks in total – to run consecutive to a current term.

He pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud by false representation relating to the advertising of his flat for rent.

Those offences were committed on August 25, September 6, 7, 19, 21 last year.

He stayed at South Lawn Hotel on October 2. He admitted making off without payment over the hotel stay.

The News revealed last year how Grant was caught using his dead wife’s disabled badge.

He was last year given a community and told to pay £438.57 in costs to Portsmouth City Council, which prosecuted him over the use of the badge.

He was spotted with a ticket on his car after the court hearing.