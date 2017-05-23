Portsmouth Guildhall to ‘review’ security policies after Manchester bombing

Security policies for events at Portsmouth Guildhall will be reviewed following last night’s terror attack in Manchester.

A spokeswoman for the venue said policies would be assessed to make sure visitors have the ‘highest level of security’ possible.

Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

A total of 22 people were killed when an explosive device was detonated during a Ariana Grande concert.

More than 50 people were also injured and some are still missing.

The spokeswoman said: ‘We are deeply shocked and saddened by last night’s tragic events in Manchester.

‘Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected, including the victims and their loved ones, the emergency services and our colleagues at Manchester Arena.

Picture: @Suzymoonbeam/PA

‘We would like to reassure those attending the Guildhall that we have stringent policies in place, which are continuously reviewed, to ensure the highest levels of security.

‘We are reviewing our policies in light of last night’s tragic events in Manchester.’

Greater Manchester Police has confirmed a 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack at Manchester Arena.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at 10.33pm, shortly after the US singer had finished her performance.

Picture: PA

Victims described being thrown by the blast that scattered nuts and bolts across the floor.

More than 240 calls were made to the emergency services, with responders including 60 ambulances flooding the area.

More than 400 police officers were deployed as part of the operation, with a visible presence remaining on the streets of Manchester this morning.