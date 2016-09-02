Portsmouth Hope Not Hate to host community picnic to combate hate

CAMPAIGNERS are to throw a community picnic in a bid to combat ‘hate politics’ and promote unity.

The newly-formed Portsmouth Hope Not Hate group will meet at The Lodge Arts Centre, in Victoria Park, Portsmouth, to promote the national initiative.

The group says the picnic will help to unite communities and celebrate the city’s diverse cultures.

The picnic is open to everyone, and people are invited to bring acoustic instruments and vegetarian food to share.

It takes place on Sunday from midday to 4pm.

It’s being held as part of the launch of More in Common, a programme of events being organised by Hope Not Hate across the country.

Hope Not Hate is concerned that in the weeks following the EU referendum, there was a worrying increase in the number of reported hate crime incidents involving racial abuse, one of which was the murder of Labour MP, Jo Cox.

Ms Cox was a strong supporter of Hope Not Hate and believed in the work it was doing to promote racial harmony.

Supporters say Jo coined the phrase More in Common and it is in celebration of the late MP that Hope Not Hate has set up this programme.