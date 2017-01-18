Portsmouth man charged with kidnap and sex assault

A MAN has been charged with kidnap and sexual assault.

It comes after police said a man approached a woman in Guildhall Walk posing as a taxi driver last May in the early hours of the morning.

The woman went in the man’s vehicle but later fled in Purbrook Heath.

A police spokesman said Perry Abbey, 39, of Grove Road North, Southsea, has been charged with kidnap and sexual assault.

He has been bailed and is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on February 14, the Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said yesterday.