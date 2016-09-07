Portsmouth men re-bailed over super-strength ecstasy raid

TWO men held after police seized 3.6kg of super-strength ecstasy have been rebailed.

The men, 64 and 24, both from Portsmouth, were arrested on May 10 after the raid in Cuthbert Road, Kingston, Portsmouth.

Police from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit said the men were held on suspicion of one count of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class A. Now they have been rebailed until November 8.

The type of pills have been linked to deaths, Detective Inspector Jenny Olden said.

Call 101 with any information. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.