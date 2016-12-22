Portsmouth motorist’s anger as vandals spray ‘Happy Xmas’ on his car

A MOTORIST has spoken of his disgust after tasteless vandals smashed up his car and spray painted ‘Merry Xmas’ on the passenger door.

Aaron Reed, of St Mary’s Road, Fratton, woke up at 8am today to find his car had been broken into and vandalised, while three other vehicles had also been targeted.

And he says he’s dismayed by Hampshire Constabulary’s dismissal of the incident.

Mr Reed said he called the police on 101 and says an the officer told him he would file a a request to a forensics team to investigate and they would be back in touch.

In the meantime, he called his insurance company – which confirmed his car was a write off due to the extent of the damage.

After hearing nothing from the police by midday, Mr Reed called 101 back – only to be told forensic investigators would not be coming out now ‘as they think they could get nothing from this crime.’

Mr Reed said: ‘I am extremely angry and disgusted, that not only do the police see this as a crime worth investigating, they did not even bother to give me the common courtesy to them me know they won’t be attending. So these scumbags who ran sacked my vehicle and got nothing has now left me without a car, and the police don’t even care. It’s an utter disgrace.’

The News has asked Hampshire Constabulary for a formal response.