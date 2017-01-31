PORTSMOUTH MURDER: Post mortem shows Nadine Burden died from stab wounds

THE woman murdered in Portsmouth died from stab wounds, a post mortem has found.

Nadine Burden, 36, was found in Toronto Road, Buckland, on Saturday at 11.58pm.

Forensics officers enter a home in Toronto Road, Buckland, after Nadine Burden was murdered on January 28.

Today a police spokeswoman said the post mortem revealed she died from stab wounds.

Detectives are continuing to question two women, from Portsmouth, who were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after Ms Burden was killed.

Police have until the early hours of tomorrow morning to question two arrested women after gaining a 36-hour extension yesterday.

Tributes have been paid to the ‘diamond’ woman by her friends after news spread of her death.

Specialist searchers were yesterday combing the area for clues and dredging drains for ‘discarded evidence’.

A 43-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, was yesterday also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

And a 52-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was also further arrested on conspiracy to commit murder.

Detective Inspector Simon Baker said: ‘We’re continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area of Toronto Road on Saturday night who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward and speak to us.

Police searchers dredging drains in Kingston Road.

‘If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please speak to us and tell us what you know.’

He appealed for anyone in the area between 10.30pm and midnight to call 101 quoting Operation Senator.