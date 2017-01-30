PORTSMOUTH MURDER: Women remain in custody after murder in city street

DETECTIVES have been granted an extra 36 hours to question two women after a third woman was murdered in Portsmouth.

A 43-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and a 52-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

It comes after police were called to a house in Toronto Road, in Buckland, on Saturday night amid reports a woman, 36, had been found injured inside one of the street’s terraced homes.

Despite efforts to save her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police have not yet released the identity of the victim or said how she died.

They have also appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Simon Baker said: ‘If you have any information, no matter how small it may seem, please speak to us and tell us what you know.’

Witnesses should call 101 quoting Operation Senator.