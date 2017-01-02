Portsmouth nursery paedophile’s new life in Southampton exposed by Christmas card

A PAEDOPHILE nursery volunteer’s cover was blown after a Christmas card from a charity supporting sex attackers was spotted at her home, it has been reported.

Tracy Lyons, 46, from Portsmouth, was jailed in 2011 for her role in a paedophile ring after she admitted filming herself abusing a two-year-old boy and sending the video and images to Colin Blanchard.

A neighbour had visited Lyons – who was going by a different surname – at her home in Southampton but saw a Christmas card signed ‘from all your friends at Circles’, a support group for sex offenders.

The Mirror said the charity is a ‘social network’ aiming to rehabilitate offenders by providing volunteer ‘friends’.

Her new pal confronted her on Christmas Eve after discovering her past online. She called police and fled.

Lyons, formerly of Hewett Road, North End, was released from jail in 2011 after serving nine months of a four-year sentence after admitting two indecent assaults on a child, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and three counts of distributing indecent photographs of children.

She volunteered at Izzies Neighbourhood Nursery, in North End, in July 2008, although police said no abuse took place there.

As reported, the paedophile ring was masterminded by Blanchard, from Rochdale, whose partner Vanessa George sent him abuse images. He was jailed indefinitely with a minimum of nine years.