Portsmouth Pride set for relaunch after five lesbian women attacked by 15 men

MEMBERS of the LGBT community have unveiled plans to relaunch Portsmouth Pride after five lesbians were attacked.

There was no Pride event set for this summer, despite a major march through the city centre last year.

But after Samo White, who is trans queer, and partner Donna Carter heard about the attack in Kingston Road they decided to launch Pride.

The News revealed last week that the women were attacked by 15 men near the S2 snooker hall in Kingston Road, North End.

Samo, owner of Play Dead studio in Highlands Road, said: ‘Everyone is quite shocked with in the LGBT community and in Southsea as a whole that this attack has happened.

‘It’s our chance for everyone to say we don’t want this happened in our city.

‘The idea of not having a pride now is quite shocking.’

Plans are quickly being drawn up to arrange everything for this summer.

Samo, 30, added: ‘It’s needed, not just to keep people safe, the awareness is needed.

‘We need to educate people and our allies and to become visible.

‘We’ve got a wonderful community, everyone is pulling together.’

As reported, one woman lost seven teeth in the attack at 11.25pm on April 16.

The group of women had left the Blue Anchor pub in London Road, before they were set upon by around 15 men near the S2 snooker hall in Kingston Road.

One woman, 23, who lost her teeth in the attack, has welcomed the reinstatement of the Pride event.

She told The News: ‘It’s absolutely brilliant.

‘We will all be there together, 100 per cent, all of us on the day.’

But she said the effect of the attack continues to be devastating on all the women.

‘We’re all sitting here and have lost hope,’ she said.

‘I wanted to go out, I went to go out the front floor and I had sweat dripping off me.

‘ I felt I’m trapped here and they’re walking around like there’s no tomorrow.’

The victims, 23, 24, 25, 27 and 32, agreed for photos of their injuries to be published but do not wish to be named.

As reported, three men, 25, 26 and 27, from London, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Another man, 27, of Portsmouth, was arrested on suspicion of affray.

They were all released but remain under investigation.

City council leader Donna Jones said she met with Supt Will Schofield and the force had ‘prioritised this serious attack as high priority due to the serious hate crime element of the offence’.

Councillor Jones added: I deplore any incident involving homophobic attacks.’