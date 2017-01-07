Portsmouth teenager arrested after attack on man near Tesco store in Southampton

A TEENAGER from Southsea has been arrested after a man was attacked in Hampshire.

The 36-year-old victim was set upon after he withdrew £20 from an ATM by a Tesco in St Mary Street, Southampton, between 4.20am and 4.30am on New Year’s Day.

He was approached by another man before being assaulted by a group of youths. His cash was taken and the victim sustained minor injuries. Two 14-year-old boys and a 16-year-old boy, all from Southampton, and a 14-year-old boy from Southsea have been arrested. They have been bailed until April 11.