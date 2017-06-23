Portsmouth teens in hospital after taking pills in park

TEENAGERS have been hospitalised after taking pills.

The boys and girls, aged 13 to 15, were admitted to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Police are investigating and said up to 11 teenagers had taken a number of tablets, believed to be diazepam, which they understand were shared at Kingston recreation ground on Wednesday.

Some are still in hospital while others have been discharged and are recovering at home. No serious illness has been reported at this time.

Officers are working to identify all those involved or in possession of the tablets to stop them being shared.

Portsmouth neighbourhoods policing sergeant Iain Clancy said: ‘As always we would urge people not to risk their health by taking unknown tablets or substances. My team is in touch with local schools to reinforce this advice to young people.

‘We are also working with the investigation team to identify other young people who know about the tablets or have taken any themselves.​​

‘Anyone who has taken tablets should seek medical advice.’

Dr Jason Horsley, director of public health at Portsmouth City Council, said there were dangers to taking strong prescription medication. He said: ‘Obviously this is a concerning incident.

‘Diazepam is a strong prescription-only medication – taking it when you are not prescribed it risks overdosing, which can cause people to become very drowsy. This can result in harm as people are vulnerable.

‘We would discourage anyone from experimenting with drugs, even more so when they don’t know where they’ve come from or what they are.’

Anyone with information should call 101.