Portsmouth women speak of fears after violent robberies in Southsea

Women in Portsmouth have spoken out as police continue their investigation into robberies in Southsea.

Four women walking alone have been pushed to the ground in the linked violent robberies ‘targeted’ against people walking alone.

Our map showing where in Portsmouth the attacks have happened

Police were out in force yesterday after the victims – aged 81, 79, 63 and 39 – were attacked in the city.

Women in the area have told The News of their concerns.

Agness Ivana, 25, of Boulton Road, said: ‘It’s not the safest street. You have to be conscious and look around you.

‘I don’t walk on my own and I take certain precautions.

And University of Portsmouth student Alexandra Piper said: ‘That’s very concerning to me.

‘I wouldn’t want any of my friends to be attacked.’

In the latest incident, an 81-year-old victim was pushed over and had her shopping bag and purse stolen in Outram Road, Southsea, at 11.15am yesterday.

The robberies have seen women pushed to the ground and, in one case, punched. All happened within four days.

Inspector Marcus Cator said: ‘We are taking these recent incidents extremely seriously.

‘Our concern is that somebody is intent on targeting lone women.’

The first woman was targeted on January 8 in Campbell Road at around 2.30pm, the second incident happened on Victoria Road North at 3.45pm on January 10 and the third robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon in Boulton Road, Southsea, at around 5pm.

The man is about 5ft 6in tall, skinny or slim, and possibly has stubble or a goatee-style beard and was wearing a dark-coloured jacket and a hat or hood that came down over his ears.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Defend.