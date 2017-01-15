Post office robbers ‘threaten’ worker

STAFF at a post office were threatened by three men in a robbery.

Police said a member of staff at the branch in West Street, Hambledon, was threatened today at 7.16am.

Cigarettes, alcohol and a quantity of cash were taken from the shop before the men left the scene.

No-one suffered any injuries during the incident.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘The investigation is in its early stages and enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances of what took place.

‘If you saw anything suspicious in Hambledon this morning then please call Detective Constable Jonathan Swift on 101, quoting 44170017734.’