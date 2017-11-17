‘Predatory’ 18-year-old caught abusing girl on CCTV

TEENAGER Jordan Saunders has been detained for three year after admitting child sex offences against three girls.

The ‘predatory’ 18-year-old targeted three girls, meeting two of them separately at Eastleigh train station where he was spotted on CCTV abusing a 13-year-old victim.

Saunders, homeless but formerly of Gosport, sent explicit messages. He urged them to send photos of themselves and sent them images.

Prosecutor Timothy Moores told how Saunders had been given a suspended term after being caught on CCTV at the train station ‘engaged in sexual activity’ with a 13-year-old girl when he was 17. Just eight days after being given that sentence he contacted another girl, 15, who said she was ‘pressured’ to send him photos of her breasts.

Saunders, who wept as he was sentenced, sent messages to a third girl talking about ‘sex toys’ and later met her at the same train station where he groped her, the court heard.

Sentencing, Recorder Rufus Taylor said: ‘You are and do pose a serious risk.’

He had been handed the 18-month suspended sentence after admitting three offences of sexual activity with a child.

In the latest case he admitted a charge of failing to report for unpaid work, failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements, four breaches of a sexual harm prevention order after deleting apps on his phone and staying at an address for more than seven days, and a charge of communication with a child for the purpose of gaining sexual gratification.

Saunders also admitted two charges of causing a child to engaging in sexual activity, and a charge of sexual activity with a child.

Acting Detective Inspector Howard Broadribb said: ‘Saunders is a predatory offender who deliberately targeted vulnerable young girls.

‘During a routine inquiry at his address, officers became suspicious of activity on his internet browsing history and social media channels.

‘Computer devices were seized and forensically examined which identified a number of children Saunders had been communicating with.

‘When we visited those children it was clear that Saunders had been exchanging sexual messaging with them, and had been grooming them.’

The court heard Saunders spent much of his childhood in care and has been a dad twice since the age of 13 but both children had died.

He will serve his sentence in a young offenders’ institute and is subject to a SHPO and the sex offenders’ register for 10 years. His phones were forfeited and destroyed.