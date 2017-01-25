Prestigious award for PC after battling to save woman’s life

AN OFFICER who battled to save a woman’s life has been awarded a medal.

PC Nathan Lucy was given the prestigious Queen’s Gallantry Medal. The woman had jumped into water from the Red Jet terminal in Cowes, in April 2014. PC Lucy was dived in to rescue her, but she kicked him in the chest and pushed him under.

When he resurfaced he grabbed a life ring as someone on the jetty pulled them in. PC Lucy, now based in Aldershot, said: ‘It is a great honour to receive this award. I feel very proud to have my work recognised at this level.’