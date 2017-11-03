Probation group host city MP at meeting

Have your say

A GROUP of offenders have met with a city MP at a probation meeting.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan met representatives of the Open Door service at their weekly meeting at St Luke’s Church in Southsea.

The offenders and former offenders are supported by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company.

Mr Morgan said: ‘I was pleased to meet members of the Open Door group and hear about the issues facing those on probation.

‘I was impressed by the supportive nature of the group and how proactive the members are.’

Rachael Loveridge and Sue Vigar-Taylor, from probation, met with the MP.

Rachael, network developer for probation, said: ‘Open Door is a successful peer support group which empowers offenders and former offenders to seek solutions and advice to help them to stop reoffending.

‘Group members help each other with practical support and accessing local resources. They also become positive role models.

‘The group helps members to integrate into their local community, which is a key principle of our new model of rehabilitation.’