Probe after burglars steal £200 from home

TWO men were stopped in a van and arrested after a burglary, police said.

Officers saw the pair driving on the A27 following the raid at St Peter’s Road, in Hayling Island, where £200 was taken from a bedroom.

The men, 24 and 37, who are not from Hampshire, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been bailed until October 21.

Police said three men were seen travelling in a white Ford Transit van at the time of the burglary and were thought to be acting suspiciously.

Thieves raided the house on Wednesday, August 24 at around 9am. Call Det Con Mike Barton on 101 quoting 44160317620.