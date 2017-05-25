Probe after three young girls ‘abused’

A SENIOR police officer has said an investigation is continuing into alleged sex offences against teenage girls.

Police have been making enquiries at an address in Park Parade, Leigh Park, over the allegations. They are reported to have taken place between Monday and the early hours of Tuesday.

Three men from Havant had been arrested on suspicion of a number of sexual offences. They were released from custody but remained under investigation. A 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of three offences of causing or inciting a girl aged between 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity.

Police said a 36-year-old was held on suspicion of three offences of causing or inciting sexual exploitation of a child between 13 and 17. A 43-year-old man was arrested over three offences of causing a girl 13 or over to engage in sexual activity.

The alleged victims are two 16-year-old girls and a 15-year-old girl.

Chief inspector Clare Jenkins said: ‘We continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident, however I understand that investigations of this nature can cause concern in the community.’