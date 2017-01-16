Public seek CCTV to help Portsmouth robbery investigations

POLICE are appealing for private CCTV footage to help investigations into four robberies.

Women aged 81, 79, 63 and 39, were robbed in separate street attacks in the Southsea area between January 8 and January 12.

As reported, police arrested a 31-year-old man from Southsea in connection with the incidents and he is currently in police custody.

In a letter to local residents, Detective Constable Samantha Hockley, of Fratton CID, said: ‘Our main focuses of the enquiry is CCTV, both commercial and private, and we are asking anyone in your area who has private CCTV to contact the police so we can assess the evidential value of any footage you may have.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170015934.