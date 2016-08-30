Public staff trained in child sex abuse signs

HUNDREDS of taxi drivers and hotel workers have been trained to spot child sex abuse.

Hampshire police revealed Operation Makesafe, launched in March to address under-reporting in child sexual exploitation, has led to more than 700 workers being trained.

They have been taught how to spot the signs of abuse and how someone can report it.

Children’s care home workers have also been trained.

Hampshire police revealed the figures after investigators working on Operation Marmion – the force-wide investigation into historic abuse – saw a paedophile jailed for four years.

John Leslie, also known as James Leslie Peter Frampton, 61, from Worcester Close, Farnborough, was convicted at trial of nine counts of indecent assault, gross indecency and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on one boy who was aged under 14 and under 16 at the time of offences during the 1970s.

He was jailed at Winchester Crown Court last Friday for the offences in Aldershot.