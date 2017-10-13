Racist thief made ‘black monkey’ jibe at security guard and threw sandwich at him

Have your say

A SHOPLIFTER who punched a security guard after throwing a sandwich at him launched a racist assault calling him a ‘black monkey’.

Scott Sleet went to Tesco Express in London Road, Hilsea, on March 8 but was challenged by the guard, who is from Gambia.

The 39-year-old revealed a piece of wood from his pocket in a ‘threat’ to the guard.

Sleet ran off after a confrontation before returning and punching the guard, who punched him back and tried to restrain him.

Sleet again ran off before returning and throwing the sandwich on the floor.

Sleet then swore and called him a ‘black monkey’.

Sleet, of Knox Road, Portsmouth, admitted having an offensive weapon and racially-aggravated assault by beating.

Judge Stephen Climie imposed a two-year community order with nine-month drug rehabilitation requirement.

He said Sleet had a ‘string of offences’ but had good probation report and only a single offence in four years.