Raiders ransack Clanfield home

BURGLARS who ransacked a home are now being hunted for by police.

The raiders targeted a home in Peak Road, Clanfield, on Saturday.

Police believe the incident took place between 4pm and 9.12pm.

The force is now appealing for any witnesses who might have seen something suspicious.

PCSO Kieran Rogers said: ‘An untidy search of the house has been conducted and multiple items have been taken including cash, jewellery and handbags.’

He added: ‘Look out for any suspicious activity and report it to police immediately.

‘Please also look out for your vulnerable or elderly neighbours.’

Witnesses can call 101, quoting reference 44170430415.