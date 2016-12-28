Rapist paedophile jailed for 18 years

A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed for 18 years after admitting his crimes midway through a child rape trial.

Karim Stuart watched his young victim – a girl under 13 – give evidence in a prerecorded video at Portsmouth Crown Court.

But the 57-year-old could not deny his guilt any longer and admitted what he had done.

Now as Stuart is waking up in a prison cell at the start of a long stretch in jail, the girl’s mother has told how her family has a ‘scar’ for life inflicted by the pervert.

Speaking to The News the mother said: ‘I’m glad it’s over but I will never ever get over what he’s done.

‘It’s a scar for life for me.

‘I hope my daughter forgets it but I doubt she will.

‘She understands what’s happened.

‘Watching her tape he must have realised that he can’t get away with it.

‘Even the jury walked out crying.

‘My daughter has changed completely after what happened.’

Stuart, of Earlsdon Street, Southsea, had denied four counts of raping a female child under 13 and two counts of assault on a female child.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Marie Duffy, has praised the victim’s courage for coming forward.

The young girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, broke down on a train and told her mother of the abuse in February this year.

Police said Stuart took advantage of the girl for his own sexual gratification.

Det Con Duffy, said: ‘I would like to thank the victim for having the courage to come forward about these horrendous crimes and hope that today’s sentence will help give her some closure, so that she can move on with her life.

‘It is because of her courage that the offender now faces a long prison sentence.

‘This sentence serves as a reminder of the seriousness of these offences.

‘We will always strive to bring offenders to justice; if you’ve been a victim or know someone who has, please call police on 101.’

Stuart was jailed for 18 years at Portsmouth Crown Court by judge Sarah Munro QC on December 20.