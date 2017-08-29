Rare carrier truck worth £25,000 stolen in Portsmouth

AN appeal has been issued after a rare tarmac-spraying vehicle worth £25,000 was stolen in North End.

The orange Multicar vehicle is one of only around six in the country and was stolen last Thursday after being parked in a layby in London Road between 3.30pm and 6pm.

The registration of the vehicle ends in AJU.

PC Neil Nancarrow said: 'This is a rare and distinctive vehicle so we are hoping that if anyone has seen it since Thursday, they will remember to able to pass us those details.

'The photograph we have issued is of an identical vehicle, so please take a good look and let us know if you have seen one with the registration ending AJU.

'We would like to speak to anyone who many have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area on August 24, as you may have information which could help our investigation.'

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44170328345.