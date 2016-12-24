Reassurance for victims

BURGLARY victims are being told: we are still here for you.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team for Fratton and Baffins visited 80 victims.

The team, led by Sgt Janine Sanger, met victims of burglaries from this and last December.

Sgt Sanger said: ‘It’s about giving them reassurance and seeing whether or not they feel safe.’

Among the people visited was Nicky Gregory, 46, of Hayling Avenue, who was burgled last year.

Just two weeks ago she got a call from police, who had found her stolen purse.

‘It was really reassuring to know they would come back,’ Nicky said during the visit on Tuesday.