REGIONAL: Body of newborn baby found in bushes at park

THE body of a newborn baby has been found by police in a Hampshire park.

Officers were called to Manor Park, Church Hill, in Aldershot, at 1.30pm today after the discovery was made among bushes.

Detective Superintendent Darren Rawlings said: ‘I am extremely concerned about the welfare of the mother of this baby and I want to make sure that she is getting the help and support she needs.

‘I am making a direct appeal to her to get in touch with us. I know that this must be a very distressing time for you, but I want to make sure you are getting the right help and care.

‘I understand that you are frightened but it is really important that you get the help you need.

‘Our priority right now is to ensure that you get the care and any medical attention that you need.

‘So please contact us so we can help or go to a doctor or to hospital.

‘If anyone has a friend or family member who they have concerns about, I would stress our immediate priority is to ensure the wellbeing and safety of this baby’s mother, so please contact us.

‘I would also appeal to any healthcare workers who may have some information that may help us to get in touch.

‘Please call us on 101, quoting 44170188442.’