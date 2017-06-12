REGIONAL: Boy, 17, left with fractured skull after being attacked by two teenagers

Two teenagers attacked a 17-year-old boy and left him with a fractured skull.

The incident happened at about 10.15pm last night as the victim was riding his blue and silver Terrain Assent mountain bike between Lake and Shanklin, on the Isle of Wight.

The teenagers stopped him as he was cycling past the junction of Green Lane and Cemetery Road.

They asked him for a cigarette and said he owed money to someone, before assaulting him.

The victim was treated for injuries to his face and head, including a fractured skull.

He described his attackers as aged in their late teens, with blonde hair and wearing tracksuits.

The bike was taken by the teenagers but was later found on James Avenue.

Anyone who saw the teenagers in the area at the time should call DS John Walton at Newport Police Station by calling 101 and quoting 44170221954, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.