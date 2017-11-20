REGIONAL: CCTV captures road rage driver smashing his Merecedes into a motorbike

This is the shocking moment a road rage motorist deliberately drove into the back of a motorbike.

Restaurant owner Mario Bove was behind the wheel of his silver Mercedes when he shunted into the back of the bike and its rider and pillion passenger.

A screenshot from the video

The force of the impact knocked the rear of the bike into the air and left the front of Bove's C320 dented.

But undeterred Bove then reversed and sped off as the rider, 26, fruitlessly tried to give cahse.

Both the rider and his girlfriend aged 20, were left with minor injuries but feared they could have been killed .

The deliberate crash happened after Bove was confronted about his driving in Brighton last June.

The motorcyclist recognised Bove as the owner of a restaurant in the Sussex city and he was further linked because his front number plate had fallen off during the crash.

Bove, 63, of Eastern Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm at Lewes Crown Court on June 26.

He was disqualified from driving immediately pending sentencing, which was adjourned until a later date.

But he flouted the driving ban and was spotted driving the same vehicle on the same street on 13 September.

He was arrested and further charged with driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He was jailed for a year, banned from driving for 30 months and ordered to take an an extended retest to get his licence back at Lewes Crown Court.

The motorcyclist, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "More than a year since the hit-and-run, we are both still suffering from our injuries and our mental state of mind.

"It has changed both mine and my girlfriend's way of life, and even our day-to-day activities are affected; we have lost out on our hobbies such as swimming, long walks and motorcycle rides.

"It has also put pressure on our relationship.

"Bove showed no remorse, leaving the scene of the collision without a care in the world.

"We could have been dead or at least dying, and he wouldn't even have known the consequences of his actions.

"He hit us off the bike on purpose to hurt us, and he achieved his goal. In doing so, he has jeopardised his own time and life with his own family, and his own business.

"Brighton and Hove Police have stood by me and my girlfriend every step of the way, with regular contact to see how we are getting on. We'd both like to thank the police, the medical support and bystanders for their work and caring."

Rose Horan, of the Brighton Investigations Team, said: "The motorcyclist and his young passenger, both local to Brighton, were lucky not to sustain very serious injury, as both were knocked into the path of oncoming traffic by Bove's silver Mercedes, on what was quite a busy afternoon.

"After the incident, Bove immediately sped off down Rock Street, narrowly avoiding a car travelling in the opposite direction, but leaving his number plate behind on the road, which led to his arrest."