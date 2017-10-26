REGIONAL: CCTV released after man steals belongings from church

Police have released CCTV of a man they would like to speak to about a burglary from a church.

Between 11am and 12.30pm on October 19, a man entered a private area of Hope Church in Middlebrook Street, Winchester and stole a wallet, purse and bank cards.

By keeping your premises secure and investing in good quality security equipment you can help to make your business less attractive to potential thieves. PCSO Keeka Way

The bank cards were later used at stores across the Winchester area as well as the city’s train station.

PCSO Keeka Way said: ‘As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify the man in the picture. This incident took place during daylight hours, so members of the public may have seen this man walking through the city centre.

‘Do you recognise him? Please call us with any information that could assist.

‘I would like to remind people to avoid leaving belongings unattended, and to ensure they are safely secured or locked away.’

‘Further to this, burglars are often opportunists and will rarely target high risk properties.

‘By keeping your premises secure and investing in good quality security equipment you can help to make your business less attractive to potential thieves.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170406475, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.