REGIONAL: Dramatic CCTV footage shows men armed with Samurai sword attack shop workers

Police have released dramatic CCTV footage showing two men, one carrying a Samurai sword, enter a service station and attack two shop workers.

The violent robbery took place at the Esso service station in Mayfield Road, Cross-in-Hand in East Sussex, at about 3.10am on March 25.

The footage captures the two men enter the service station, with one carrying a large knife and the other a Samurai sword.

The attack lasted about two minutes during which time one worker was hit over the head and the other was pushed to the ground and dragged along the floor.

The two suspects then made off empty-handed in a vehicle that may have been parked in a nearby car park.

The vehicle headed off at high speed towards Heathfield.

The men entering the store. Picture: Sussex Police

The victims, both local men, aged 30 and 49, were taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital to be checked over and discharged later the same day.

Sussex Police, who are investigating the incident, said the men are described as white, wearing black or dark clothing, and had local accents.

While their faces are not particularly visible in the CCTV footage, police are hoping that someone might recognise them from their build or the way they move.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw something or may have information regarding the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 200 of 25/03.

Picture: Sussex Police