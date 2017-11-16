REGIONAL: Girl grabbed by man while walking in Petersfield

Have your say

A TEENAGE girl was grabbed on the arm in Petersfield by a man in a car.

Police are investigating the incident which happened on Frenchmans Road, in Petersfield, approaching the corner with Station Road. It happened today at around 8.43am.

The girl reported the man who grabbed her arm was a passenger in a small maroon hatchback-style car, which had tinted windows and silver wing mirrors. He was skinny and had short dark hair.

The girl was able to pull away unharmed and the car drove off.

Officers are currently in the area and will be carrying out extra patrols.

Neighbourhood Sgt Philip Shore said: ‘We take reports of this nature seriously and understand people’s concerns.

‘We would like to hear from anyone who saw a car matching this description acting suspiciously in the area, or who have seen the car since.

‘Incidents like this are likely to do the rounds on social media and although spreading the word can help, please contact us first.’

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 175.