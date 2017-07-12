REGIONAL: Man with sword sparks huge police response to ‘domestic incident’

Armed police have cordoned off a road in West Susex after a man was discovered in a garden with a sword, police have said.

Police have confirmed they were called to reports of a domestic incident at a house in Rochester Close, Durrington, shortly after midday today (Wednesday, July 12).

At least 16 police cars were at the scene, according to eyewitnesses SUS-171207-140715001

Officers attended and a man was discovered in the garden in possession of a sword, a police spokesman said.

A police cordon has been put in place to contain the area and to ensure the welfare of members of the public, according to the spokesman, who said added officers were attempting to negotiate with the man and the incident is ongoing.

Neighbours spoke of their shock at seeing at least 16 police cars, a dog unit and two ambulances, as well as a helicopter overhead.

Steve Gardener heard the commotion at around 12.15pm. He said: ‘I heard shouting. Someone else called police. We have all been evacuated out.’

Lucy Parkes said she was walking back from Tesco when she heard lots of shouting over the fence near the house. The police arrived shortly afterwards.

She said: ‘I didn’t know what was going on. It was quite intimidating. It is normally a quiet area and we don’t have anything going on like this.’

More to follow.