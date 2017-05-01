REGIONAL: Police name man shot dead in burglary

A 61-year-old man shot dead by intruders at a house near the Hampshire-Dorset border has been named by police as Guy Hedger.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the incident in the St Ives area of Ringwood in the early hours of Sunday.

The house has been sealed off while investigators examine the crime scene, while there is a "heavy police presence" in the area to reassure locals, Dorset Police said.

Officers were called to an address in Castlewood at 3.03am to reports that "at least two" intruders had entered the property.

"One of the occupants - named by detectives as 61-year-old Guy Hedger - was shot," a spokesman said.

"Officers attended the address and Guy was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead a short time later."

Police said a second person in the property at the time has been "deeply affected by the incident" and is being supported by specially trained officers.

Mr Hedger's next-of-kin have been informed and have asked for privacy at the "deeply traumatic time", a spokesman added.

Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Derbyshire said police do not believe Mr Hedger was known to the intruders, although all lines of inquiry are being pursued.

She said: "At this stage we are still trying to establish exactly what happened at the address in Castlewood and how and why the victim was shot dead.

"Currently we do not believe the offenders were known to the victim, however we continue to investigate all lines of inquiry.

"I am appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area, or was in the area at that time, to contact Dorset Police as soon as possible.

"There will be a heavy police presence in the vicinity and officers from the local Neighbourhood Policing Team will be carrying out high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance to the community and can be contacted with any concerns."

Dorset Police urged anyone with information to contact at www.dorset.police.uk, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 30:53.

Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.