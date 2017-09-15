REGIONAL: Police search for missing 16-year-old from Cheriton

Have your say

POLICE are looking for a missing teenager from Cheriton.

Felicity, aged 16, was last seen at Heathrow Airport at around 7pm on Sunday, September 10.

Officers from Hampshire police believe she may be in the London area and are asking members of the public to share their appeals to help find her.

She is white, around 5ft 7ins and slim with long, pale ginger hair. Police said she looks older than her age.

She was seen wearing blue jeans and a white padded jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.