REGIONAL: Smile! Burglar stunned as he realises he’s been caught on CCTV

A burglar had a surprise when he tried to steal from a house - and realised his face was caught on CCTV.

Police are investigating the burglary at a house in Heath Hill Avenue in Brighton at about 3pm on Friday October 6.

Three men broke into the house by smashing a window, but were disturbed when the owners arrived home.

The men ran off through the back garden to a waiting vehicle, containing two more men, which then drove off.

Nothing was stolen.

The car was described as a black Seat, with an index starting with NV10 or VX10 or similar.

The suspects were all white men, in their 20s or 30s, and wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to comtact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1860 of 06/10.