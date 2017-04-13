REGIONAL: Soldier jailed for drink-drive crash which killed two teenage athletes from Hampshire

A soldier has been jailed for six years for causing the death by dangerous driving of two Hampshire teenagers.

Michael Casey drove into Stacey Burrows, 16 and Lucy Pygott, 17, as they were out training with their local running club on November 8.

The girls, from Aldershot, were hit by Casey’s black Ford Focus as they were warming up.

Casey, 24, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court this morning to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

Casey had not seen the red light because he had been distracted by vomit left in the passenger area of the car by a colleague he had given a lift to earlier, the court heard.

In a statement following the deaths, Stacey’s family said: ‘Words cannot express the pain and sadness we as a family are going through at this tragic time.

‘Stacey really was the perfect daughter and sister - perfect in every possible way.’

Lucy’s family said: ‘Lucy was an absolute joy to us and we feel lucky that she has been part of our family for 17 years.’

The pair were members of Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletic Club.