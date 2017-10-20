REGIONAL: Woman arrested after three-year-old girl is found dead

Have your say

A 35-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a three-year-old girl.

Police were called to an address in Whitsbury Road in Fordingbridge at 7pm on Thursday.

The child was taken to Salisbury District Hospital and was pronounced dead later that evening.

A Hampshire Police spokesman said: ‘We were called to an address in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge, following a report of a concern for welfare.

‘Officers attended along with colleagues from South Central Ambulance Service.

‘A three-year-old girl was taken to Salisbury District Hospital and was pronounced dead later in the evening.

‘Police are making inquiries into the circumstances of the girl’s death.’

The spokesman added: ‘A 35-year-old woman from Fordingbridge has been arrested as part of our inquiries.’