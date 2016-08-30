Residents’ shock after body is found in Southsea street

Resident have told of their shock after a man’s body was found in a Southsea street.

One said that a neighbour had found the man dead on her doorstep in Outram Road.

Forensics officers in Outram Road, Southsea, where a man's body was discovered and another held on suspicion of murder

As police began a forensic investigation today after arresting a man on suspicion of murder, Outram Road resident Rosemary Ives, 81, said: ‘​When I opened my door this morning I saw she (the woman who found the body) was crying and I wondered why. She was devastated.’

Neighbour Claude Cowderc added: ‘Someone said they saw someone handcuffed being led away. When we heard that we thought something serious had happened.’

Another resident, a woman aged 76 said: ‘Nothing shocks me in Southsea.

‘There’s a lot of people in bedsits around here who have difficult lives.

‘I know there was a party in the last town house in that block.

‘It was still going until around 1am or 2am.’