Residents speak of shock after Southsea stabbing

RESIDENTS have spoke of their shock after a man was stabbed in Southsea.

Two teenagers, from Portsmouth, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident at around 4.15am this morning.

Sedgley Close, in Southsea, where police are investigating a stabbing which happened around 4am today.

People living nearby where it happened said they were shocked to wake up to police activity outside their houses.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, is in a serious condition at Southampton General Hospital following the stabbing in Sedgley Close.

Paul Blackman, who lives nearby, said: ‘I was out walking the dog when I saw all these police officers searching the gardens and green spaces down Sedgley Close.

‘It is horrible to think someone so young was stabbed and so close to my home as well. I hope he recovers.

‘This area has got worse and worse in recent years. Something awful always seems to be happening.’

One resident, who asked not be named, added: ‘I saw officers in the white evidence suits searching bins and I thought something bad had happened.

‘I can’t believe another stabbing has happened in Portsmouth and with three young people all involved - it is shocking.’

Police were at the scene today carrying out enquiries and searching for the weapon used in the attack.

A spokesman said information suggests the victim may have tried to intervene during an argument when he was attacked.

Detective Constable David Freeman, said: ‘The weapon used in this attack is still outstanding.

‘We have officers in the area carrying out searches for the knife.

‘If you live or work in the area around or between Sedgley Close and Greetham Street, please could you check your gardens and bins for the knife.

‘If you find something, please don’t touch it, but call the police immediately.

‘If anyone has any information about this incident and has not already spoken to us, please get in touch.’

A 16-year-old and a 19-year-old, both from Portsmouth, are currently in police custody being questioned by officers.

Anyone with information should call Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting Operation Astern.