Residents tells of ‘running street battle’ in Southsea stabbing

A RUNNING street battle was seen before a man was stabbed in the street, witnesses said.

It comes after three men were arrested following an attack in Waverley Road, Southsea, on Sunday.

Residents have spoken of their concerns about the state of the street, where Christopher Butler was murdered in January this year.

Figures show that in the last 18 months to June there were 37 violent and sex crimes reported in the street and 104 anti-social behaviour incidents.

A resident, who did not wish to be named, said: ‘I’m worried that we’ve got loads of new faces in. That’s the problem that we have.

‘It sounded like a battle with people running up and down the street with running street fights and ending up with people being stabbed.’

In the incident a man, in his 20s, suffered serious leg injuries at about 8.30am after being attacked, police confirmed.

He was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

A 42-year-old man from Southsea was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Police said a 38-year-old from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent to resist and prevent arrest.

Both have now been bailed until October 6.

A third man, 38, from Southsea, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and was also bailed, until November 7.

Detective Inspector Adam Price said: ‘This incident spilled out onto the street and we are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the disturbance.’

In a separate interview about the problems in the street and not about the attack, Chief Inspector Phil Lamb urged residents to work with police.

He said: ‘When people (residents) put their efforts in and invest their time, they want to see a response.

‘Definitely with what’s happened over the last few months they’ve seen that.’