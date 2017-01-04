Restaurant boss releases CCTV image after break-in

A RESTAURANT has released a CCTV image of a suspect after burglars broke in on Christmas Day.

Soprano’s in Palmerston Road, Southsea, was targeted by burglars overnight into Boxing Day with more than £1,500 of alcohol, cash and CDs stolen.

It is unclear when the burglars struck during the day, with the restaurant discovering the burglary on Boxing Day after finding the lock on the door had been broken.

Tommy Peters, the restaurant’s manager, said the incident had been reported to the police and an image of the suspect was released on its Facebook page yesterday.

Mr Peters said: ‘They smashed the till and took all the money from it, took another bag of money, all the bottles of spirits behind the bar and a wallet of CDs.

‘In total, they took an estimated £1,500 from us.

‘We are very angry about it, understandably.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘We received a call from the restaurant on Boxing Day at 11.06am to say that a break-in had taken place overnight from Christmas Day.

‘It was reported that large amounts of cash had been stolen along with some bottles of alcohol. The incident is being investigated by police and we urge people who may have seen anything at the time to get in touch with us.’

If you have information, please call 101 and quote reference number 441604852597.