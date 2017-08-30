Retired Portsmouth milkman jailed for child sex abuse

A FORMER milkman jailed for historic sex offences against children will ‘die in prison’, a court heard.

Mervyn Tedbury, 78, was jailed for 12 years with an additional 12-month licence.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard he abused a boy, who was around the age of nine, in the 1990s.

Sarah Jones, mitigating, told the court: ‘The reality is Mr Tedbury will die in prison.’

The court heard Tedbury, of London Road, Hilsea, had been previously jailed for indecent assaults on a boy and girl in 1982.

And the pensioner was jailed for more than a year in 1995 for another indecent assault on a boy.

It was only his arrest in that case which ended the abuse of the victim in the case sentenced earlier this month.

While Tedbury pleaded guilty to the most recent case, the judge said it was ‘troubling’ he did not come clean at the time he was found out over the other abuse.

Jailing Tedbury, Recorder Anne Arnold said: ‘It’s clear to me from that record that, certainly at the time of this offending, in years before you were a man who had been preying on children.’

Earlier this year Tedbury pleaded guilty to indecent assault, two charges of indecency with a child and another sex offence, all of which were multiple incident counts.

They related to abuse of a young boy, who was said be ‘extremely relieved’ that Tedbury pleaded guilty.

The judge added: ‘The position is certainly further aggravated by the devastating effect that this has had throughout their life (the boy).’

She said she was taking into account Tedbury’s medical difficulties and his age, but that ‘doesn’t detract from the seriousness of these offences’.

Prosecutor Fern Russell said the young boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, would be ‘in tears’ at home after the multiple attacks.

Mitigating, Ms Jones said: ‘He lost his own son when he was six years old before these offences occurred.

‘His son suffered from leukaemia.’

The court heard Tedbury suffers from emphysema, needing long-term oxygen therapy.