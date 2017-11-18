Revealed: 120 guns handed in during Hampshire police firearms surrender

Have your say

MORE than 120 guns have been handed in during the first few days of firearms surrender.

Hampshire police are asking people to hand-in weapons in the two-week operation, which started on November 13.

As of Friday, November 17, more than 120 weapons had been handed in to stations.

Police said: ‘There’s still more than a week left so please hand in any unwanted and illegal firearms into participating stations or call 101.’

Sussex police said three handguns used in the Falklands conflict had been handed into the force.

You can hand in weapons at:

n Havant station, in Civic Centre Road, between 8am to 8pm, Monday to Thursday.

n Fareham station, in Quay Street, between 8am to 8pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 5pm on Sunday.