REVEALED: How police officer busted Portsmouth takeaway with late-night chips snack

A PORTSMOUTH licensing officer has revealed in a report how he caught a city takeaway operating out of hours - before buying chips and shopping them for illegal trading practices.

PC Pete Rackham wrote in the third person an account of his experience at Ali Baba Kebab House, in North End, in opposition to the venue’s application to the council for longer opening hours.

Ali Baba Kebab House sold chips to PC Rackham after 3am PPP-170125-153421001

Below is the evidence PC Rackham submitted to licensing bosses before they went on to reject the fast food joint’s bid to stay open until 3am, instead of 12.30am.

Addressed to Portsmouth City Council’s licensing service;

‘On Sunday November 22 at 3.04am, PC 21945 Rackham, whilst on duty, drove past the premises and noted that it appeared open.

Through the window could be seen a full selection of meats in the open chilled section and kebab spits were also up. PC Rackham also noted that two members of staff appeared to be making hot food within the premises and the door was open.

‘On entering PC Rackham was sold a medium portion of chips which were seen to be cooked in hot oil for £1.99. ‘This sale clearly was unlicensed and as such an offence under Section 136 of the Licensing Act 2003.

PC Rackham provided a statement and receipt for the hot food to Portsmouth City Council’s licensing team, where it is understood that the following week the council’s licensing team interviewed the applicant, and advised him to desist operating outside of his permitted hours.

‘It is also understood that the applicant was advised that should he continue providing hot food

and drink to members of the public after his permitted hours, he may be subject to prosecution

for offences under the licensing act 2003.’