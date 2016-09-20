REVEALED: Portsmouth’s most wanted suspects

Police in Hampshire are appealing for the public’s help to catch some of the Portsmouth area’s most wanted suspects.

Their suspected crimes include stealing food, mobile phones, a laptop and bank cards to access cash.

If you recognise any of the suspects pictured below, call police on 101 and give the crime reference number attached to each one.

Alternatively, you contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report them online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

These profiles have all appeared recently on the charity’s website, and there are three on the site currently you can report with their Crimestoppers reference number.

These are 1) CS1609-14883, 2) CS1609-14878 and 6) CS1604-13847.