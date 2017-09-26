Road rage as driver chases cyclist on pavement

Have your say

A DRIVER mounted the pavement and chased a cyclist who threw a bike at the driver’s vehicle, police have said.

It happened after a crash between the bike and driver on the Marketway roundabout at the northern end of Commercial Road on Sunday.

Police said the cyclist threw his bike a the car after the crash, threatened the driver and damaged the car.

‘The driver is alleged to have then driven on the pavement towards the cyclist and another man,’ a Hampshire police spokeswoman said.

‘Two men were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage but have been released with no further action.

‘The incident has been closed as the victim does not support a complaint.’

It happened at around 9.55pm.

No further action is being taken, police confirmed.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting 44170370986.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.