Road rage motorist

AN ENRAGED driver is being hunted by police after trying to attack another motorist.

The incident took place in Fishery Lane, Rails Lane and Selsmore Road, on Hayling Island, police said yesterday.

The male,who drove a white Vauxhall Astra estate/van, repeatedly tried to block off the road, at one point getting out of his car to kick and punch the victim’s vehicle.

The incident took place on June 12, at 6.45am. Call 101.